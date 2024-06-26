OpenAI's ChatGPT now available for all Apple Mac users

NEW DELHI: Sam Altman-run AI company OpenAI on Wednesday announced that ChatGPT is now available for all Apple Mac users. ChatGPT on Mac computers was announced earlier this month during Apple's flagship 'WWDC 2024' conference. The companied had announced integration between OpenAI's chatbot and Apple's operating systems for iPhone, iPad and Mac. "The ChatGPT desktop app for macOS is now available for all users," OpenAI posted on X social media platform. "Get faster access to ChatGPT to chat about email, screenshots, and anything on your screen with the Option + Space shortcut," the company informed.

The Mac users can now call up ChatGPT by using the keyboard combination of Option + Space after installing the new ChatGPT app. At the 'WWDC 2024', Apple said it is integrating ChatGPT access into experiences within iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, allowing users to access its expertise, without needing to jump between tools. Siri can tap into ChatGPT's expertise when helpful. Users are asked before any questions are sent to ChatGPT, along with any documents or photos, and Siri then presents the answer directly. "Additionally, ChatGPT will be available in Apple's systemwide Writing Tools, which help users generate content for anything they are writing about," said the company. With Compose, users can also access ChatGPT image tools to generate images in a wide variety of styles to complement what they are writing.