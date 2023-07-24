OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman launches crypto project 'Worldcoin'

SAN FRANCISCO: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Monday launched its audacious eyeball-scanning cryptocurrency startup 'Worldcoin' to help build a reliable solution for distinguishing humans from AI online, enable global democratic processes and drastically increase economic opportunity.

"If successful, we believe Worldcoin could drastically increase economic opportunity, scale a reliable solution for distinguishing humans from AI online while preserving privacy, enable global democratic processes, and eventually show a potential path to AI-funded UBI," Alex Blania and Sam Altman, Founders of Worldcoin, said in a blogpost.

Worldcoin consists of a privacy-preserving digital identity (World ID) and, where laws allow, a digital currency (WLD) received simply for being human.

According to the company, where the rules are less clear, such as in the US, steps will be taken so more people can benefit from both.

Users can now download World App, the first protocol-compatible wallet, and reserve their share.

After visiting an Orb, a biometric verification device, they will receive a World ID. This lets them prove they are a real and unique person online while remaining completely private.

As the global distribution of Orbs is ramping up, users can find the closest one and book time to be verified with World App and at Worldcoin's official website.

In addition, the startup has begun the rollout of 1,500 Orbs to meet global demand for World ID.

"The project will increase the number of available Orbs to 1,500 throughout the summer and fall in more than 35 cities around the world," Worldcoin said in a blogpost.

The new Orbs will be available in 35+ cities in over 20 countries, including India, across five continents between now and the end of 2023.

The availability of 1,500 Orbs will more than 5x sign-up capacity globally and enable millions of additional people to join the two million who have already signed up for World ID.