Only 5 in 10 Indian brands adopted generative AI: Report

NEW DELHI: Only five in 10 Indian brands have adopted generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), compared to nine in ten employees claiming to have used generative AI in marketing campaigns, a new report said on Wednesday.

At work, about 94 per cent of Indian employees said they had already used generative AI in marketing and customer experience campaigns, with 52 per cent employing large language models and 50 per cent utilising text-to-image generators to create promotional brand materials and content, according to the software major Adobe.

However, only 47 per cent said the company they work for currently uses generative AI tools.

"Generative AI represents a transformative shift in how brands connect with consumers. It goes beyond mere automation and is the key to unleashing creativity, achieving hyper-personalisation, and productivity in marketing - a win-win for brands and their customers," said Anindita Veluri, Marketing Director, Adobe India.

Moreover, the report found that almost half (44 per cent) of Indian consumers said they are more likely to stay loyal to brands they trust, and 45 per cent are likely to spend more with them.

About 90 per cent of Indian consumers said they will decrease spending with brands that don’t keep their data safe, including 49 per cent that will refuse to spend at all.

An inaccessible experience that doesn’t support the needs of people with disabilities will also prompt 91 per cent to spend less, while 90 per cent will cut spending if a brand doesn’t comply with sustainability regulations and requirements, the report said.

“As employees start to bring their own generative AI tools to work, organisations need to be on the front foot with AI usage policies and monitoring,” said Duncan Egan, Vice President Digital Experience Marketing Asia Pacific and Japan, Adobe.

Nearly 58 per cent of Indian brands see data safety as important to attracting and retaining customers. For accessible and sustainable products and services, that number falls to 52 per cent and 41 per cent, respectively, the report noted.