OnePlus campaign #OneCelebration crosses whopping 45 mn views across platform

BENGALURU: Global technology brand OnePlus on Wednesday said its unique festive campaign titled #OneCelebration that brought together its community has crossed 45 million views across platforms.

The videos also garnered an overall reach of 88 million, and have a highly impressive view rate of 55 per cent, the company said in a statement.

“At OnePlus, we believe in the profound impact that technology can have on our lives, especially when it comes to strengthening the ties that bind us with our loved ones. Our latest campaign, #OneCelebration was a testament to the enduring spirit of life and the invaluable role our products play in enhancing these moments of connection and celebration,” said Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing, OnePlus India.

Conceptualised and driven in-house by the OnePlus team, the campaign was directed by Aneesh Malankar and produced by Supari Studios.

The campaign featured emotionally resonant videos and visual content. The first video highlights a mother who is surprised by her children at the eve of Diwali as they reunite after long, and similarly the second video showcases a sister who finally meets her brother to celebrate together, transcending geographical barriers.

The videos showcase how they receive the OnePlus 11 and Nord 3 respectively as they create cherished memories that last a lifetime, through the power of OnePlus technology. However, despite having the prized OnePlus products on them, their togetherness remains their most priceless experiences through it all.

OnePlus also collaborated with Snapchat and introduced the unique Portal Lens for the first time in India with Augmented Reality (AR).

“The activity connected with young, mobile-savvy Indians living away from their homes during the festive season and provided them the opportunity to effectively utilize the AR portal lens to bring themselves closer to a personalized and heartfelt Diwali celebration,” said the company.

The AR portal lens allowed the users to express themselves through virtual festive decorations, illuminated lamps, virtual fireworks, and the comforting warmth of the festival. The AR lens activity also garnered an impressive rate of 28 million views, and performed incredibly well in terms of share rate, save rate as well as average camera play time.

The #OneCelebration campaign films have been available across YouTube, Instagram as well as X, formerly known as Twitter.