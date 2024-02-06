OnePlus 12R: Smooth & stylish with impressive camera, battery life

NEW DELHI: Global technology brand OnePlus has come up with its latest flagship smartphone -- OnePlus 12R -- offering premium design and premium flagship features to users in India.

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also sports a triple camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel lens.

We used the 16GB+256GB variant of the newly launched OnePlus 12R for almost a week, and here is what we think about the latest device.

The OnePlus 12R boasts a sleek and premium design, featuring a frosted glass back that not only adds durability but also gives it a luxurious feel. The handset's rear panel showcases a triple camera setup. The edges are gracefully curved, providing a comfortable and pleasant grip when held.

The front of the phone is dominated by the large 6.78-inch display. The display is surrounded by slim bezels, with a small hole-punch cutout in the top centre for the front-facing camera.

The right side of the phone houses the power button and the volume rocker. On the left side, there is an Alert Slider that allows you to instantly toggle between three preset modes on the device -- ring (bottom position), vibrate (middle), and silent (top).

The OnePlus 12R has a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is bright and vibrant, and it has excellent viewing angles. The screen is also extremely responsive. It is fast and fluid while playing games or simply browsing the internet, with no noticeable lag or stuttering.

As for its performance, the OnePlus 12R packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which may not be the latest and greatest, but it's still impressive.

The OnePlus 12R smartphone comes equipped with 16GB of RAM, making it adept at handling daily tasks with ease, and offering a fast user experience. While browsing the internet, streaming videos, or playing games, we found the device delivering seamless and lag-free performance.

The smartphone runs on the latest version of Android with OnePlus' OxygenOS interface on top, providing an intuitive and clean user interface.

Moving on to the camera, the OnePlus 12R has a triple-lens camera system on the back. The camera system consists of a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The front-facing camera is a 16MP sensor.

The camera captures stunning shots with its powerful 50MP primary sensor, ensuring crisp and intricate details in every image. The resulting photos showcase the excellent dynamic range and a natural aesthetic, avoiding excessive saturation.

In challenging low-light conditions, the main sensor may introduce some noise and encounter slight difficulty in colour accuracy, but it still manages to preserve a satisfactory level of detail.

The front-facing camera on the smartphone captures skin tones and facial detailing with impressive accuracy, particularly in well-lit environments, making it perfect for capturing high-quality selfies.

One of the standout features of the OnePlus 12R is its remarkable battery life. With a whopping 5,500mAh battery, the device can easily last for an entire day even with heavy usage. Whether you're streaming videos, playing games, or multitasking, the OnePlus 12R can keep up with your demands and handle all your tasks without running out of battery.

The device also supports fast charging, with a 100-watt charger. The device gets charged to 100 per cent in no time. Just plug in the charger, watch an episode of Friends and it's done.

OnePlus 12R comes in two colourways -- Cool Blue or Iron Gray. The 8GB+128GB option is priced at Rs 39,999 and the 16GB+256GB option is priced at Rs 45,999. It will be available for purchase starting February 6 across the company's official website, and online & offline stores.

While the device comes with multiple pros, we found some cons also, which include -- lack of a headphone jack and no wireless charging (which some other brands provide in this price range).

Conclusion: The OnePlus 12R is an excellent choice for users who are looking for a high-performance smartphone. It features a supercharged processor, hyperfast charging, and impressive battery life, providing a seamless and powerful user experience. Additionally, the device's sleek design and vibrant, large display make it more attractive to users.

With its well-rounded features and well-rounded performance, the OnePlus 12R makes a great smartphone for gaming, multimedia, or everyday use.