Nikola expands dealer network into Canada for its electric trucks

SAN FRANCISCO: Nikola said on Friday it would expand its dealer network into Canada for heavy-duty truck sales in a partnership with trailer manufacturer ITD Industries, sending the electric-truck maker's shares up 5% in morning trading.



Nikola, which makes battery electric and fuel cell electric Class 8 trucks, has been facing issues, including two fires within a week in September involving its vehicles.

Earlier in August, the company said it was recalling all the battery-powered electric trucks that it had delivered till date after an investigation revealed coolant leaks inside a battery pack.

Nikola's CEO Steve Girsky, however, told investors on Wednesday that the battery electric truck recall would not affect the production or deliveries of its fuel cell electric vehicles since they use a different battery pack from a different supplier.

The company plans to begin deliveries of the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle in late September and early October, he added.