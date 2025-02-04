New Galaxy S25 breaks pre-order record in South Korea

NEW DELHI: Samsung Electronics (KS:005930) said on Tuesday its new Galaxy S25 smartphones have sold 1.3 million units in pre-orders in South Korea, marking the largest presale record for its flagship S series models.Pre-orders for the Galaxy S25 series, introduced on Jan. 22, amounted to 1.3 million units from Jan. 24-Feb. 3, outnumbering the 1.21 million set by its predecessor, according to the company, reports Yonhap news agency.

The most expensive S25 Ultra model was the most popular, accounting for 52 percent of the total preorders, followed by the Galaxy S25 at 26 percent and the Galaxy S25 Plus at 22 percent.

The new Galaxy S25 series features more advanced on-device artificial intelligence (AI) with multimodal capabilities and personalized assistance functions, while Samsung Electronics froze the prices for the Galaxy S25 series at the same level as its predecessor.

The new Galaxy S25 series will be officially launched Friday worldwide.

In India, the company has commenced early deliveries of its flagship Galaxy S25 series smartphones for customers who had pre-ordered the devices.

Samsung started accepting pre-orders for Galaxy S25 series on January 23. The starting price for the 12GB/256GB version of Galaxy S25 is Rs 80,999 while Galaxy S25+ starts at Rs 99,999 and Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at Rs 129,999.

Customers pre-ordering Galaxy S25 Ultra will get pre-order benefits worth Rs 21,000.

Customers pre-ordering Galaxy S25+ will get benefits worth Rs 12,000. Meanwhile, customers pre-ordering Galaxy S25 will get benefits worth Rs 11,000 as an upgrade bonus.

A first-of-its-kind customized Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset delivers greater on-device processing power for Galaxy AI and superior camera range and control with Galaxy’s next-gen ProVisual Engine.

Galaxy S25 series is the first Samsung smartphone series that comes with One UI 7, Samsung’s AI-first platform that is designed to provide the most intuitive controls, enabling AI-powered personalised mobile experiences.