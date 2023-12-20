Nazara Tech joins 4 game studios to publish 5 innovative games

NEW DELHI: Online gaming major Nazara Technologies on Wednesday said that it partnered with four distinguished game studios to publish five innovative games in the country.

This initiative is part of Nazara's new publishing division, focusing on promoting the 'Make in India' vision in the gaming sector.

The eclectic mix of games selected for publication includes 'Gravity Shooter' by Smash Head Studios, a thrilling 2D action game; 'World Cricket League' from Wandermind Labs, offering a 3D multiplayer cricket experience; 'Hacked: Password Puzzle' by Pixcell Play, a challenging puzzle game; and ATG Studios' 'Laser Tanks' and 'Paperly', both promising unique gaming experiences across varied genres, the company said.

"The Nazara Publishing division, enriched with innovative AI-led tools from the new Nazara SDK, is set to foster the growth and development of game creators," said Nitish Mittersain, Jt. MD & CEO of Nazara.

"Along with financial investment, Nazara Publishing offers comprehensive support, including mentorship, user acquisition, and live operations expertise. Since its inception a month ago, the division has received a remarkable response from both Indian and international game developers," he added.

With substantial funds allocated for publishing, Nazara aims to publish 20 games within the next 12 to 18 months, investing between Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore per game, the company stated.

In addition, the company mentioned that game developers and studios with exceptional projects are encouraged to apply for collaboration through Nazara's official website at publishing.nazara.com