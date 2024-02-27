MWC: OnePlus Watch 2 with dual chipsets to arrive in India on March 4

NEW DELHI: Global technology company OnePlus on Monday launched its Watch 2 in India, Europe and North America during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

The OnePlus Watch 2 will be available to purchase in India in March 4.

Available in Black Steel and Radiant Steel colours, the watch will be priced starting at Rs 24,999, said the company.

OnePlus Watch 2 is powered with the latest version of Wear OS by Google (Wear OS 4) and features flagship dual chipsets.

It offers battery life of up to 100 hours in full Smart Mode and or up to 48 hours with heavy use.

"We've made significant updates to Wear OS’s hybrid interface to support new capabilities that run on OnePlus’s innovative Dual-Engine Architecture,” said John Renaldi, Senior Director of Product and Design, Wear OS by Google.

The Dual-Engine Architecture is powered by two different flagship chipsets — the Snapdragon W5 performance chipset and the BES 2700 MCU Efficiency chipset.

The BES2700 Efficiency Chipset runs RTOS and handles background activity and simple tasks, while the Snapdragon W5 wakes for powerful tasks, like running Google apps, said the company.

With 7.5W VOOC Fast Charging, the 500mAh battery can be fully charged in 60 minutes.

With its 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM configuration, the OnePlus Watch 2 also offers plenty of memory and storage to ensure the watch runs smoothly at all times, said the company.

The OnePlus Watch 2 and the OHealth app also support Health Connect by Android, which offers a central hub in Android 14 for managing data permissions from multiple health and fitness apps and devices.