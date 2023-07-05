Begin typing your search...

Microsoft thinks Sony may launch PS5 Slim this year

PlayStation likewise sells a less expensive Digital Edition for $399.99, and is expected to release a PlayStation 5 Slim later this year at the same reduced price point

ByIANSIANS|5 July 2023 6:21 AM GMT
Microsoft thinks Sony may launch PS5 Slim this year
X

Representative image (Photo: IANS)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

SAN FRANCISCO: Tech giant Microsoft has said that Sony is expected to release a PlayStation 5 (PS5) Slim model later this year at $399.99.

As aart of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) versus Microsoft case, the tech giant filed documents which revealed this information, reports The Verge.

"PlayStation likewise sells a less expensive Digital Edition for $399.99, and is expected to release a PlayStation 5 Slim later this year at the same reduced price point," the company said in the documents.

Last year, Insider Gaming reported that Sony was preparing a PS5 with a detachable disc drive for September 2023. The console is expected to be sold on its own without the disc drive or in a bundle, which indicates that the company might be making the slimmer version of the PS5 the default.

This would allow users to choose with or without a bundled drive, along with the choice to add a drive later if needed.

Currently, customers have to either buy a $399 PS5 Digital Edition or the $499 PS5 with a disc drive, with no option to connect an optional drive later, the report said.

technology newsMicrosoftPlayStation 5PS5SonyFederal Trade Commission
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X