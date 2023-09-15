Meta’s social VR app Horizon Worlds rolling out on web, mobile

SAN FRANCISCO: Meta has announced to bring its social virtual reality (VR) app Horizon Worlds to web and mobile in early access for some users.

The company said it has started rolling out its first Meta Horizon world to mobile and web in early access, with more experiences to come.

“To start, a small number of people can now access Super Rumble through the Meta Quest app on Android, with iOS rolling out in the coming weeks. Early access is also available on any web browser at horizon.meta.com," the company said in a statement.

By expanding to mobile and web, Horizon Worlds can reach a larger audience than those using the Quest VR headsets.

“While Quest headsets are the most immersive way to access the metaverse, we believe there should be multiple entry points. Bringing Worlds to more surfaces is a step toward delivering on that vision and opening up the experience to more people,” said Meta.

Like the VR version, Meta Horizon Worlds is free on mobile and web and available to people ages 13 and above in select regions.

Meta said that it is testing things out so you may not have access to Worlds on mobile and web just yet.

“Early access will roll out to more people gradually as we gather feedback and evolve the experience,” said the social network.

In June, Meta lowered the minimum age for its Quest VR headsets from age 13 to 10, a move that saw criticism from several quarters, including the US lawmakers.

According to the company, starting later this year, parents will be able to set up parent-managed Meta accounts for Meta Quest 2 and 3 for their children ages 10-12.

Preteens won't be able to set up an account without their parent's approval, the company said.