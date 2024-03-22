Meta's Instagram back online for most users after outage, Downdetector shows

SAN FRANSCISCO: Instagram appeared to be back online for most users after an outage disrupted services for the photo-sharing platform for more than three hours on Thursday, according to Downdetector.com.

The number of outages have come down to around 400 after more than 5,000 users reported issues with accessing Instagram in the United States around 2230 GMT, data from the outage tracking website showed, which also cited that majority of the reported problems were regarding login issues on the app.

Instagram and Facebook had an outage for more than two hours early in March that was caused by a technical issue, with more than 550,000 reports of disruptions for Facebook and about 92,000 for Instagram at its peak.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.