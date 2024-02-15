Begin typing your search...
Meta’s Facebook, Instagram to charge Apple service fee for posts ‘boosted’ via iOS apps
Advertisers will be able to boost their content on Instagram and Facebook via a browser without paying the Apple service charges, the social media giant said.
WASHINGTON: Meta Platforms said on Thursday that businesses purchasing a “boost” for their posts on the iOS versions of its social media apps Facebook and Instagram would need to pay an extra 30% service charge to app store operator Apple.
Advertisers will be able to boost their content on Instagram and Facebook via a browser without paying the Apple service charges, the social media giant said.
Next Story