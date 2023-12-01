Meta purges over 37 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in India in Oct

NEW DELHI: Meta said that it took down over 33.6 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 3.4 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in India in October.

Between October 1-31, Facebook received 12,960 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and said that it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 5,201 cases.

These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues, etc, Meta said in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

"Of the other 7,759 reports where specialised review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and took action on 2,132 reports in total. The remaining 5,627 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned," Meta added.

On Instagram, the company received 8,252 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism.

"Of these, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 2,958 cases," it informed. Of the other 5,294 reports where specialised review was needed, Meta reviewed content and took action on 1,908 reports in total. The remaining 3,386 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned. Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

"We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning," said Meta.

In the month of September, Meta took down over 29.7 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 4.4 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram.