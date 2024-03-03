Majority of apps yet to be relisted on Google Play: Industry body

NEW DELHI: A majority of apps that were delisted by Google Play last week are yet to be relisted, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) said on Sunday.

Expressing deep concern, the association, in a statement, said that it "considers such harsh measures as unfair and disproportionate" even as the legal procedures are still ongoing.

Google had delisted more than a dozen apps by major Indian digital companies including Matrimony, and Shaadi.com from Play Store. The move comes after Google announced its plan to take action against 10 developers who had refused to comply with its payment policy, despite following the payment policies of other app stores.

Applications from companies like Altt, Stage, and Aha streaming platforms, Truly Madly and Quack Quack dating apps, Kuku FM audio content platform, and FRND social networking app were also delisted by Google.

After facing criticism the tech giant reinstated some of the apps such as Shaadi.com, Info Edge's Naukri, 99acres and NaukriGulf, but many others continue to be delisted.

"Such measures are discriminatory in reference to the practice followed by Google in other jurisdictions, where it has offered preferential terms to app developers in deference to ongoing legal proceedings or legislative developments," the industry body said.

"Needless to say, the Indian tech ecosystem needs to be protected and provided favourable terms that are attuned to the dynamics of the Indian market and support the growth and development of an open internet ecosystem in the country," it added.

On Saturday, Union IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said he has called Google for a meeting next week and noted that the startup ecosystem is the key to the Indian economy and one big company cannot decide their fate.

"I am hopeful that Google will be reasonable in its approach. We have a large startup ecosystem and it's crucial to protect their interests."

"We will take all necessary steps to safeguard our startup ecosystem, and I trust that Google will approach this matter reasonably," the IT Minister noted.

Lauding the government’s “proactive response, and its commitment to help resolve the issue”, the IAMAI again urged "Google to restore status quo of the apps and re-list them on Play Store".