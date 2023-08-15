Mahindra unveils electric avatar of iconic Thar SUV

CAPE TOWN: Mahindra Electric Automobiles Limited (MEAL), a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, on Tuesday unveiled ‘Vision Thar.e’ -- an all-new electric avatar of the iconic SUV.

The electric version of Thar strides into the future on the INGLO-born electric platform, equipped with a cutting-edge high-performance AWD electric powertrain, the company said in a statement.

The price and other details like market availability will be announced soon.

“Thar.e caters to the adventurer in all of us, craving exploration without compromise. Aligned with the global movement towards responsible consumption, our focus on sustainable materials resonates with the broader shift towards being planet positive, ensuring that Thar.e is both timeless and timely,” said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra.

The electric SUV features adaptable, modular, and swappable components, reflecting an innovative approach to electric SUV construction.

“Our design forges a new path, standing as a testament to Mahi”We have maintained the adventurous spirit and off-roading capability that is quintessentially Thar, but we have crafted a unique identity in the world of electric SUVs,” said Pratap Bose, Chief Design Officer, Mahindra & Mahindra.

Thar.e's design forges its own innovative and distinctive trail. Yet it remains an authentic off-road SUV, maintaining the tenacity and exploration spirit of the brand.

The Thar.e exterior crafts a unique, formidable, and fresh vision. The crisp, geometric surfaces embody the robust ‘explore the impossible’ ethos, while innovative features like near-vertical windows maximize space and create a commanding presence, said the company.

Elements like a central pivoting screen, robust grab handles, and an uncluttered layout emphasise Thar.e's practicality for both urban and off-road adventurers.

With fabrics made of 50 per cent recycled PET and a commitment to uncoated recyclable plastics, Thar.e aligns with a philosophy where simplicity serves sustainability.