LinkedIn may add gaming to its services

NEW DELHI: LinkedIn is used by millions to find jobs online. The team of the Microsoft-owned social platform is now all set to add some fun elements to the app.

The platform is pondering over the idea of infusing gaming with job-searching, TechCrunch reported.

It will done by tapping into the same wave of puzzle-mania that helped simple games like Wordle find viral success and millions of players.

Three early efforts are games called "Queens", "Inference" and "Crossclimb."

A spokesperson for LinkedIn has confirmed that it is working on gaming, but said there is as yet no launch date.

"We're playing with adding puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience to unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations," the spokesperson said in a message to news outlet.

Many other websites such as Meta's Facebook already have in-app games at their disposal to keep their users entertained.

Now it is to be seen when this gaming feature will be added to LinkedIn.