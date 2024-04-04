LinkedIn introduces 'Live Event Ads' to help firms build brand awareness

NEW DELHI: Professional networking platform LinkedIn on Thursday introduced a new global advertisement format 'Live Event Ads' to help companies increase event registrations, build brand awareness, and drive measurable results from investments in events.

According to LinkedIn data, the number of professionals viewing events on the platform has grown by 34 per cent (year-over-year).

To enable companies to reach the right people, the company is testing Live Event Ads that will allow them to promote their live event before, during, and after it takes place.

"With the introduction of Live Event Ads, brands can share their live event with the right people, nurture an online community, and build their brand with decision-makers," Matt Tindale, Head of Enterprise Solutions, APAC, said in a statement.

"This ad format offers brands the opportunity to create an authentic, two-way dialogue with audiences, to bolster trust and reputation," he added.

In addition to Live Event Ads, LinkedIn said it is also introducing new ad offerings and measurement tools to help brands drive impact in a competitive environment.

The new ad offerings include -- LinkedIn CTV, Sponsored Articles, and Dynamic UTMs.