Lava launches new smartphone with 64MP camera, 6.67-inch display

NEW DELHI: Domestic smartphone brand Lava on Tuesday launched a new smartphone -- the Blaze Curve 5G, with a 64MP camera and 6.67-inch 120Hz 3D Curved AMOLED display.

Starting at Rs 17,999, the smartphone comes in two colour variants -- Iron Glass and Viridian Glass.

It will be available for purchase on Amazon.in, Lava E-store and across the Lava Retail Network from March 11.

"Developed to meet the aspirations of Indian consumers in the sub-20K price range, our aim with the Blaze series is to provide a world-class experience to our customers," Sunil Raina, Managing Director, Lava International, said in a statement.

The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and is equipped with 8GB RAM and 128/256GB ROM.

According to the company, it comes with a Premium AG Glass Back design and boasts a 64MP primary rear camera (Sony sensor) with EIS support along with 8MP Ultrawide and 2MP Macro with LED Flash.

The device comes equipped with a 32MP front camera, ensuring crisp and detailed selfies.

It offers a 5000mAh battery and supports fast charging with a 33W charger.

The Blaze Curve 5G runs on bloatware-free, ad-free and clean Android 13.

The company said that it will be providing regular software updates, including assured upgrades to Android 14 and 15, along with quarterly security enhancement for three years.