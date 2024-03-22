Lava launches new smartphone with 128GB storage, 6.5-inch display

NEW DELHI: Domestic smartphone brand Lava on Friday launched a new smartphone -- O2, with 128GB storage and a 6.5-inch HD+ Punch Hole display.

Lava O2 will be available in three colour variants -- Majestic Purple, Imperial Green and Royal Gold at an introductory price of Rs 7,999 on Amazon and Lava E-store, starting March 27.

"Consumer demands are constantly changing, especially among the younger generation who demand both style and functionality from their smartphones without compromise," Sumit Singh, Product Head, Lava International Limited, said in a statement.

"Lava O2 addresses these evolving expectations by introducing cutting-edge features such as the latest Glass Back Design and delivering a smooth user experience with stock Android 13, with a guaranteed upgrade to Android 14, along with 2-year security updates," he added.

The device features a 50MP Dual AI rear camera with an 8MP front camera, a bottom-firing speaker, 18W Fast Charging with Type-C USB Cable, and a face unlock feature for enhanced security, among others.

According to the company, Lava O2 comes powered by a UNISOC T616 Octa-core Processor for an unmatchable performance, and a powerful 5000 mAh battery for long-lasting usage.

For a smooth experience, the smartphone has a 90Hz refresh rate, it added.