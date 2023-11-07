Kerala’s largest IT employer introduces AlphaAI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The largest IT employer in Kerala, UST, has introduced UST AlphaAI, which consolidates the company’s comprehensive suite of Artificial Intelligence (AI) services, solutions, and platforms.



UST has drawn on a rich history of collaboration with distinguished AI researchers from top academic institutions such as the MIT Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and the Stanford Artificial Intelligence Laboratory.

UST has successfully delivered over 100 AI implementations.

“UST is committed to sustained growth in this dynamic market segment, and our partnerships with leading AI research institutions ensure we remain at the forefront of innovation as well as the ability to continue applying these breakthroughs through pragmatic, real-world solutions,” said Manu Gopinath, UST’s chief operating officer.

UST was one of the first IT companies to start at the Technopark campus, and is headquartered in the US and employs 29,000 employees in 30 countries, of which close to 10,000 work at two centers in Kerala.