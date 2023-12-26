itel forays into open-earbuds category, launches Roar 75 for Gen-Z

NEW DELHI: itel Mobile India has announced its entry into the open-earbuds category by launching 'ROAR 75' with Titanium Body at Rs 1,099.

The unveiling of itel ROAR 75 Open-Ear Buds marks a significant milestone, enriching the brand's collection of cutting-edge smart accessories.

This strategic move underscores itel's commitment to innovation, expanding its dynamic portfolio of Smart Gadgets.

"Committed to providing technology that is not only accessible but also innovative and stylish, itel has once again exemplified this commitment with the introduction of the itel ROAR 75 Open-Ear Buds. With a Titanium Metal Skeleton ensuring durability, and a featherweight design, the itel ROAR 75 doesn't just redefine the running experience; it elevates your entire lifestyle," said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India.

"Designed to effortlessly accompany you through regular chores, these innovative earbuds make a bold statement – delivering not just accessibility and innovation but also a hassle-free audio companion that seamlessly integrates into your everyday routine," he added.

With a Titanium metal body and 14.2 mm large driver, itel ROAR 75 open-ear buds are set to redefine the audio experience for Gen-Z in India.

The ROAR 75 open-ear buds not only flaunt a strong Titanium skeleton design but also feature 14.2mm drivers that deliver crisp and clear sound, ensuring unmatched utility combined with high-quality sound.

These earbuds seamlessly marry style and resilience with their IPX5 water-resistant design, guaranteeing protection against water splashes during the user's outdoor adventures.

It also comes with ultra-low latency and dual pairing, allowing the user to seamlessly transition between devices easily. Weighing in at just 11gm, the ROAR 75 enables the user to freely move and experience their workout routine without any obstructions.

itel's launch of the ‘ROAR 75’ open-earbuds marks a significant milestone in the realm of smart accessories, specially tailored for the active and health enthusiasts of Bharat.