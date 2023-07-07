iPhone 15 Pro Max likely to be more costly than prior model

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro Max is reportedly expected to be more costly than the previous Pro Max model.

According to Apple analyst Jeff Pu, Apple's two upcoming Pro models will see a price increase higher than the $1,099 starting price of the current iPhone 14 Pro Max, reports MacRumors.

This is the first time Pu has specifically called out the Pro Max as being more expensive than other iPhone 15 Pro models.

Moreover, the report stated that, apart from a larger battery and display, there is one major difference expected between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro -- a periscope lens.

While both Pro models will include telephoto lenses as part of their three-camera array, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature a periscope lens that will provide a 5x to 6x optical zoom, an improvement over the 3x zoom on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models.

Meanwhile, iPhone 15 series is expected to enter mass production in August, with approximately 84 million units produced for the second half of 2023.

All four iPhone 15 models are expected to include a USB-C port, the Dynamic Island, and a slightly more curved frame, with the Pro models expected to include 12 additional features and changes.