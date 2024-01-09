Intel announces new 14th Gen chips for gaming laptops

LAS VEGAS: Chip-maker Intel has announced its full 14th Gen mobile and desktop processors that will power some of the upcoming gaming laptops.

The new mobile and desktop processor lineup, unveiled at the flagship 'CES 2024' here, includes powerful new HX-series mobile processors and mainstream 65-watt and 35-watt desktop processors.

Additionally, Intel introduced its new Intel Core mobile processor Series 1 family, led by the Intel Core 7 processor 150U, for performant mainstream thin-and-light mobile systems.

“Our Intel Core 14th Gen processor family is built to bring top-notch performance and platform features to enthusiast and mainstream PC users alike,” said Roger Chandler, Intel vice president and general manager, Enthusiast PC and Workstations​, Client Computing Group.

The new Intel Core 14th Gen HX-series mobile processors are built for gamers, creators and professionals who need both higher levels of compute performance and require the mobility that a laptop provides, said the company.

Led by the Intel Core i9-14900HX, featuring eight Performance-cores (P-cores) and 16 Efficient-cores (E-cores), the new HX-series combines best-in-class connectivity with incredible single- and multi-thread performance.

Additionally, the HX-series features a leap in creator performance thanks to 50 per cent more E-cores in the Intel Core i7-14700HX processors.

The new processor family includes op to 5.8 GHz turbo frequency delivering up to 17 per cent better gaming performance and up to 51 per cent faster multitasking performance versus competition.

“With more than 60 Intel Core 14th Gen HX-powered partner systems coming to market in 2024, mobile enthusiasts can game, create and work on-the-go better than before,” the company said.

Also, mobile systems powered by the Intel Core U Processor Series 1 will come to market in the first quarter of 2024.