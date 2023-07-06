Insta Threads hits 30 mn users, Twitter CEO says ‘we are often imitated’

NEW DELHI: Alarmed at a steep rise in Instagram Threads’ popularity that reached 30 million users within no time, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino on Thursday appealed to the Twitter community to stay together.

She said that on Twitter, everyone's voice matters.

“Whether you’re here to watch history unfold, discover real-time information all over the world, share your opinions, or learn about others -- on Twitter you can be real,” Yaccarino posted.

“You built the Twitter community. And that's irreplaceable. This is your public square,” she added.

Meanwhile, Meta’s Twitter rival Threads amassed more than 3 crore (30 million) users in a span of just 12 hours., according to the company's Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.



Yaccarino said that we are often imitated “but the Twitter community can never be duplicated.”

A frustrated Twitter user replied to her: “I think we’re about to find out it’s actually pretty replaceable. You guys treated users too poorly”.

“Zero per cent surprising they got to 30 million users in 12 hours. People have been searching for a life raft for months,” posted Greg Kamstra.

Zuckerberg said keeping the platform “friendly will ultimately be the key to its success".

Musk responded: "It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram."

Zuckerberg posted: "It'll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn't nailed it. Hopefully we will.”