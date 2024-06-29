Infinix launches new laptop with GenAI capabilities in India

NEW DELHI: Infinix on Saturday launched a new laptop -- the Zero Book Ultra AI PC, with generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) capabilities to create an ecosystem of future-forward laptops in India.

The Infinix Zero Book Ultra AI PC will be available in three variants -- Ultra 5 (16GB+512GB) at Rs 59,990, Ultra 7 (16GB+512GB) at Rs 69,990, and Ultra 9 (32GB+1TB) at Rs 84,990 -- starting from July 10 on Flipkart.

"With India's rapid adoption of AI, this laptop will be a game-changer, striking a chord with consumers through its affordability, user-friendly interfaces, and future-forward features, perfectly aligned with their demand for advanced AI capabilities," Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India, said in a statement.

The new device comes powered by Intel's Core Ultra Processor, the first truly ready AI processor that combines exceptional performance with revolutionary AI capabilities, the company said.

The laptop features a 15.6-inch display that boasts a peak brightness of up to 400 nits, ensuring exceptional visuals with vibrant colours and deep contrasts.

In addition, the Zero Book Ultra AI PC offers unparalleled connectivity options, including the latest WiFi 6E protocol with 6GHz support, providing up to an astonishing 9.6 Gbps throughput and seamless Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Furthermore, the laptop also includes "PC Connection" that enables Android to Windows features.