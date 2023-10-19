In a first, HP launches affordable refurbished laptops in India

NEW DELHI: PC and printer major HP on Thursday introduced refurbished laptops in India, which is the first HP market to launch a refurbished PC initiative, with plans to expand in other regions in 2024.

The company said it will run this programme through an HP certified partner who will sell these affordable HP PCs to retail customers and businesses.

The refurbishment programme is being operated in a subscription model, allowing businesses to access the latest tech for 6, 12, or 24 months which is now being expanded to offer refurbished PCs to retail customers and small businesses on transactional basis.

The programme's initial focus will be on notebooks, with a vision to expand and diversify its offerings, the company said in a statement.

“It's a game-changer for those facing financial constraints, opening doors to PC usage. Students gain educational resources, small enterprises enhance productivity, and startups find a cost-effective tech solution, all contributing to a more digitally inclusive society,” said Gurpreet Singh Brar, Vice President, HP India market.

HP’s certified partner will source devices from enterprise, and retail consumers and refurbish them as per the standards defined by HP.

Post refurbishment, the partner will sell and provide comprehensive post-sales support, including warranty.

The refurbishment program stems from HP’s prior pilot initiatives, such as the redeployment of close to 20,000 devices per year for the workforce internally.

“Every HP-certified refurbished device undergoes a rigorous refurbishment process ranging from memory enhancements to storage expansions, tailored to individual preferences and requirements,” said the company.