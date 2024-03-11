IIT Kanpur's new low-cost air sampling device to combat PM 2.5

KANPUR: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Monday launched a novel air sampling device that will assess particulate matter in ambient air.

The Air Sampling Device, developed by Airshed Planning Professionals -- an incubatee at Startup Innovation & Incubation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur -- can effectively assess various air parameters, including respirable air quality, ambient air monitoring and sampling, and quantitative evaluations of air pollutants.

In addition, the device can also bring out estimates of different microbial colonies present in the ambient air.

It comes with a high-volume PM2.5 impactor with multiple slit nozzles and is built with chrome-plated brass. It can collect particles with efficiency and minimal pressure drop. Together with substrate plates, the nozzle can seamlessly integrate into existing high-volume dust samplers.

"I am thrilled that our development simplifies air quality monitoring. With this device, we have made it easier for existing samplers to upgrade their capabilities without hassle by providing practical solutions that anyone can benefit from," IIT Kanpur's Dean, Research & Development, Prof Tarun Gupta, who invented the device, said in a statement.

"With this technology, we aim to empower communities with accurate and accessible tools for monitoring air quality, ultimately fostering a healthier environment for all," he added.

IIT Kanpur Director, Prof S. Ganesh said that the device will soon be available in the market at an affordable price.