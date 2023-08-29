Humanify confirms Pre Series Funding to accelerate game-changing user insights platform, backed by Godrej & Boyce

MUMBAI: Humanify Technologies, a tech startup committed to building a human centric world, recently closed its Pre Series Round led by Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group. The investment is expected to boost Humanify's unique insight generation platform, leveraging current advancements in AI and deep-tech.

''We are excited to welcome Godrej & Boyce to Humanify. The trust shown by our investors reinforces the potential of our game changing technology platform,'' said Geetika Kambli, Founder Director, Humanify. ''Humanify is committed to creating a more human centred world by offering intuitive and powerful ways for teams to understand their users, and build successful products in a fraction of the usual cost and time.'' On World Market Research Day this May, Humanify launched a platform that connects teams directly to their customers, to watch their experiences live. By using technology to break down unstructured conversations and observations, the platform offers a research report in a matter of hours. Moreover, the technology offers a much richer and complex assessment by tracking real user behaviour, which is much more reliable than current traditional methods.

''At Godrej & Boyce, we are committed to building differentiated experiences that help us engage and communicate better with our consumers. Over the years, we have embraced technology to deliver on this promise. As we continue our journey towards being a customer focused organization, we are excited to partner with the team at Humanify to accelerate and scale a new age way to assess users,'' says Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director, Godrej & Boyce.

The founding team of Humanify has decades of proven, prior experience in both user research and technology, demonstrating confidence in taking the lead to reshape the category of user insights. The platform, Explorastory, is currently available on PlayStore and AppStore.

About Humanify Humanify is a company committed to building a more human centred world by leveraging technology. Our first product Explorastory, is a B2B SaaS platform that aims to disrupt the research category using deep tech, offering user insights at a fraction of the usual cost and time. More: www.humanifytechnologies.com About Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Godrej & Boyce ('G&B'), a Godrej Group company, was founded in 1897, and has contributed to India's journey of self-reliance through manufacturing. G&B patented the world's first springless lock and since then, has diversified into 14 businesses across various sectors from Security, Furniture, Aerospace to Infrastructure and Defence. Godrej is one of India's most trusted brands serving over 1.1 Bn customers worldwide daily. For more information, visit www.godrej.com