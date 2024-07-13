Human-centric, responsible mobile AI is the future: Experts

PARIS: Human-centric mobile artificial intelligence (AI) is the future and open collaboration among the industry and a distinct approach to hybrid AI is the only way to achieve the best possible mobile AI experience for users, experts said here on Saturday.

It’s not enough just to innovate for good but it is equally essential to do so responsibly, they added during an AI session.

“Within months, we have democratised Galaxy AI, extending access to more models and form factors. It’s a feat only possible through close collaboration with our industry partners and our distinct approach to hybrid AI to bring our users the most practical, reliable and versatile mobile AI experience possible,” said Won-Joon Choi, EVP and Head of Mobile R&D Office, Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung.

According to Dr Chris Brauer, Goldsmiths, University of London, it is the first stage of exploring and understanding the relationship between AI and indicators we know correlate to a person’s life quality.

“The key indicators we looked at were creativity, productivity, physical health and social relationships. What we discovered gives a very clear indication of the immense potential that lies ahead for AI users,” said Brauer at the session.

Jenny Blackburn, VP of User Experience for Gemini Experiences and Google Assistant, Google, said that without cutting-edge mobile devices from partners like Samsung, “capabilities of our world-class platforms would be underutilised”.

The industry experts also deliberated upon to create responsible AI experiences.

“AI Policy Observatory will ensure informed decisions and help policymakers to keep up with developments. We work directly with leaders in government and major tech companies alike,” said Lucia Russo, economist and policy analyst in AI unit, OECD Digital Economy Policy Division.

The majority of people are enthusiastic about mobile AI’s potential, with many reporting that they will embrace mobile AI even more as the technology advances in the future.

“As the era of AI rapidly evolves, a group of frequent mobile AI users is emerging, and there’s indication of a relationship between frequent AI use and quality of life,” according to a recent survey.

Frequent mobile AI users are about 1.4 times more likely to rate their quality of life as good to very good compared to rare AI users.