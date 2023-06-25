Google Search's ‘Perspectives’ filter starts rolling out

SAN FRANCISCO: Google has announced that it is rolling out the 'Perspectives' filter on Search, which shows users a page of results with advice from other people.

The company tweeted on Saturday, "Last month at #GoogleIO we shared updates we’re making to Search to help you find and explore diverse perspectives from experts and everyday people. Today you'll be able to try it out."

"When you search for something that might benefit from the experiences of others, you may see a Perspectives filter appear at the top of search results," the company had said in a blogpost last month when it first announced the feature.



"Tap the filter, and you’ll exclusively see long- and short-form videos, images and written posts that people have shared on discussion boards, Q&A sites and social media platforms."

Users can also access the new content through a dedicated Perspectives section that will appear on the results page.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the tech giant had launched the 'Indian Languages Programme' under its News Initiative to support local news publishers in India.

According to the company, the Indian Languages Programme is a comprehensive initiative designed to empower publishers through various components, including access to training, technical support, and funding, to help them improve their digital operations and reach more readers.

