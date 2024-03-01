Google India mulls removal of some apps for not paying service fee

NEW DELHI: Alphabet Inc's Google will enforce action against the apps of 10 companies for not paying a service fee for the usage of its app store platform in India, including potentially de-listing their apps, the tech giant said on Friday.

Google did not name the companies in question. Companies including Walt Disney and Tinder-owner Match have previously sued Google over its policy of imposing a "service fee" of 11%-26% on in-app payments in India.

Google introduced the service fee after an antitrust directive ruled against an earlier 15%-30% fee and forced it to allow third-party payments. Companies have said Google's new service fee system is just a cloaked version of the earlier system.

"For an extended period of time, 10 companies, including many well-established ones, have chosen to not pay for the immense value they receive on Google Play by securing interim protections from court," Google said in a blog post.