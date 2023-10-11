Google brings 1080p streaming to group calls in Meet app

NEW DELHI: Google has now extended 1080p streaming to group calls in its Meet application, after first announcing for one-on-one conversations. The company is now expanding 1080p to meetings with three or more participants on the web.

"Today, we're expanding 1080p to meetings with three or more participants. This higher resolution is available on the web when using computers with a 1080p camera," Google said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

The 1080p resolution will be off by default. Users with 1080p cameras will be prompted to turn on the higher resolution option before entering the meeting, or it can be turned on or off via the settings menu, the company said.

Moreover, the tech giant noted that "1080p is only sent when one or more users are pinning the 1080p-enabled user on a screen large enough to render the 1080p video feed. In those specific scenarios, additional bandwidth will be required to be able to send 1080p video -- Meet will automatically adjust the resolution if the device is bandwidth constrained".

Meanwhile, Google has announced that it will implement stricter rules in Gmail for bulk senders from February 2024 in an effort to reduce spam and other unwanted emails.

"We're introducing new requirements for bulk senders -- those who send more than 5,000 messages to Gmail addresses in one day -- to keep your inbox even safer and more spam-free," the company said.