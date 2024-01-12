Google allows more time for pilot real-money gaming apps in India

NEW DELHI: Google has announced to extend the grace period for pilot real-money gaming (RMG), daily fantasy sports (DFS) and Rummy apps in India till June so that developers can comply with local laws and the company's updated policy.

Based on the learnings from the pilots, Google Play will begin supporting more RMG apps this year, including game types and operators not covered by an existing licensing framework.

"We'll launch this expanded RMG support in June to developers for their users in India, Mexico and Brazil, and plan to expand to users in more countries in the future," said Karan Gambhir, Director, Global Trust and Safety Partnerships, at Google.

Last year, Google provided a grace period to existing pilot apps to remain on Play Store until January 15, 2024.

"We are now extending the grace period for pilot apps to remain on Google Play until June 30, 2024, when the new policy will take effect," Gambhir informed.

After that time, developers can distribute RMG apps on Google Play to users in India, beyond DFS and Rummy, in compliance with local laws and our updated policy, he added.

Google in 2021 began onboarding a wider range of real-money gaming (RMG) apps in markets with pre-existing licensing frameworks.

The company conducted several pilot programmes to determine how to support more RMG operators and game types.

"For example, many developers in India were eager to bring RMG apps to more Android users, so we launched a pilot programme, starting with Rummy and Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS), to understand the best way to support their businesses," the company noted.

Google said this new approach will provide new business opportunities to developers globally while continuing to prioritise user safety.

"It also enables developers currently participating in RMG pilots in India and Mexico to continue offering their apps on Play," said Gambhir.

Google Play's existing developer policies supporting user safety, such as requiring age-gating to limit RMG experiences to adults and requiring developers use geo-gating to offer RMG apps only where legal, remain unchanged.