Glowing Innovation: realme P3 Ultra 5G - Slimmest quad curved display phone with world’s 1st glow-in-the-dark lunar design

NEW DELHI: In a world where smartphones often blend into a sea of uniformity, visual appeal and design finesse have become essential. Today’s smartphones are not just tools — they're a bold style statement. Beyond mere functionality, visual appeal and design finesse have become essential, as consumers demand smartphones that reflect their personal style and elevate their everyday experiences.

With every detail meticulously crafted, realme is poised to redefine smartphone design through its revolutionary approach to aesthetics and portability.

With the launch of the realme P3 Ultra 5G, the brand introduces a groundbreaking fusion of artistry and engineering with the world’s first Glow-in-the-Dark Lunar Design paired with an impeccably lightweight and ultra-thin frame that challenges conventional smartphone ergonomics. These innovations redefine what it means to hold a piece of cutting-edge technology, merging celestial inspiration with everyday practicality.

The realme P3 Ultra 5G’s design draws inspiration from the enigmatic beauty of the moon’s surface. Crafted using an industry-first Starlight Ink Process, the smartphone’s rear panel mimics the texture of lunar soil through advanced micro-sculpting techniques.

But what truly sets it apart is its glow-in-the-dark capability, a feature never before seen in smartphones. Embedded with thousands of star-like particles, the back panel absorbs ambient light and emits a soft, ethereal glow in low-light conditions. Beyond its industry-first glow-in-the-dark Starlight variant, the smartphone embraces bold expressions with Neptune Blue and Orion Red, both featuring a premium vegan leather finish.

These striking colour choices not only reflect realme’s commitment to innovation but also celebrate India’s love for personalization and style. Born for India, the P3 Ultra 5G ensures that every user finds a shade that matches their personality while enjoying a luxurious, eco-conscious design.

The realme P3 Ultra 5G is 7.38mm slim and weighs 183g, making it India’s slimmest quad-curved display smartphone. Achieving this feat required reimagining traditional smartphone architecture.

The frame utilizes lightweight magnesium alloy, reducing bulk without sacrificing structural integrity. With a thickness engineered to be remarkably slender, the new smartphone sets a benchmark in sleek design. Weighing significantly less than comparable smartphones in its class, realme has prioritized ergonomic design.

The smartphone’s balanced weight distribution reduces hand fatigue, making it an ideal companion for both work and play on the go. Internal components are strategically arranged to eliminate top-heavy imbalance, reducing hand fatigue during prolonged use.

The realme P3 Ultra 5G’s slim profile doesn’t come at the cost of performance. It houses a 6000mAh Titan Battery with 80W ultra charging and 6050mm² cooling system within its slim frame, proving that power and portability can coexist. The quad-curved display of the realme P3 Ultra 5G enhances both aesthetics and functionality, offering an immersive edge-to-edge viewing experience with seamless transitions.

Its precision-engineered curves not only elevate the phone’s visual appeal but also improve grip ergonomics, making it comfortable to hold for extended periods. Additionally, the ultra-narrow bezels and optimized curvature minimize accidental touches while ensuring a smooth, fluid interaction, perfect for gaming and multimedia consumption.

With the glow-in-the-dark lunar design and the ultra-light build, realme has seamlessly integrated these features with top-tier performance capabilities. Beneath the stunning exterior lies a powerhouse engineered for speed and efficiency. realme continues its legacy of delivering performance, ensuring that users experience rapid multitasking, seamless gaming, and immersive media playback.

The combination of a lightweight design and robust performance with the world’s first MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset means that the smartphone is not just about looks, it’s built for real-world use. Whether you’re capturing spontaneous moments in stunning detail or powering through a busy day, realme’s innovation is crafted to keep pace with your lifestyle.

This pioneering approach not only celebrates technological advancement but also reimagines everyday luxury. It’s an invitation to experience a device that is as aesthetically pleasing as it is powerful, designed for those who dare to stand out and demand more from their technology.

Complementing this futuristic design is realme’s P3 Space Design, which takes inspiration from the vastness of the cosmos. The Cosmic Star Ring around the camera module, paired with a sleek, symmetrical frame, evokes a sense of celestial elegance. This design philosophy ensures that every detail of the P3 Ultra reflects both cutting-edge technology and artistic craftsmanship, creating a device that feels as extraordinary as it looks. The P3 will be available in 3 colours, Space Silver, Comet Grey, and Nebula Pink. The realme P3 Ultra 5G & realme P3 5G will be available on realme.com, and Flipkart.in. Stay tuned for the ultimate performance upgrade!