Global programme in robot-assisted surgery innovations opens with ‘Vattikuti Explorers’

NEW DELHI: US-based robotic surgery leader Vattikuti Foundation on Monday said it has initiated a global programme for innovative thinkers among medical students, including in India.



Called ‘Vattikuti Explorers,’ the programme from the 25-year-old non-profit organisation seeks to foster a culture of innovation and exploration in modern medicine and surgery by creating a multi-country network of medical students who can share their experiences with peers, it said in a statement.

The ‘Explorers’ get access to world-renowned medical experts in their field who, as mentors, will continue to guide and support them during their early careers.

The first in-person learning opportunity is for eight ‘Explorers’ to participate in a three-day immersion programme at the Orsi Academy in Melle, Belgium from August 19-21.

The second such opportunity is the Vattikuti Foundation’s KS International Innovation Awards and the ‘Humans at the Cutting Edge of Robotic Surgery’ symposium in Jaipur in February next year.

“This event will feature presentations by global experts in robotic surgery. Explorers will compete in a competition to solve a healthcare issue, and top finalists will present their findings at the symposium,” said the Foundation.

Entries to the now expanded ‘2024 KS International Innovation Awards’ are open till July 15.

“The ‘Vattikuti Explorers’ transcend traditional medical education through hands-on training, exposure to advanced surgical technologies, and the opportunity to connect with leading innovators from different medical fields,” said Dr Mahendra Bhandari, CEO, Vattikuti Foundation.

Top winners of the competition, ‘Vattikuti Innovators Challenge 2024’, will have a chance to win cash prizes by demonstrating their cognitive and non-cognitive traits.