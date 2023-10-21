Geared up to give more premium yet affordable TV experiences to Indians: Indkal CEO

NEW DELHI: For Indian consumers, affordability has become the most important parameter while making buying decisions and when it comes to TVs, they are now seeking premium experiences at reasonable price points and we are geared up to provide those experiences going forward, says Anand Dubey, CEO and Founder of homegrown consumer electronics company Indkal Technologies.

Indkal Technologies is the licensee for Acer-branded televisions and home audio products and is also responsible for the manufacturing and distribution of the products in India.

Under Dubey, Indkal launched Acer televisions in October 2021 and has become one of the fastest-growing television brands in the country within two years.

“Expectation of price points has changed for the Indian consumers. What I think has happened is some rationalisation over a period of four to five years. So affordability obviously became the absolutely most important parameter when customers are making buying decisions,” he told IANS.

According to him, consumers don't really have to compromise on quality unlike earlier days when they bought affordable products.

“They don't really have to compromise on what they're getting in terms of specifications and features, whether they buy TVs, washing machines, ACs and so on. These locally-manufactured products now come loaded with enhanced quality which is now in their budget,” Dubey emphasised.

Indkal’s TV business has grown a huge 707 per cent (year-on-year), which is a dramatic upturn in demand for Acer brands of TVs which give value-for-money to the customers.

“We have maintained high quality across price points while remaining affordable for the Indian customers. The growth comes with added responsibility for us to keep the consumers’ trust remain in our products,” Dubey told IANS.

Indkal Technologies just launched the new Acer H PRO series that comes with Google TV in the country.

The H PRO series comes in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch sizes. It comes loaded with features such as Dolby Vision and Atmos, MEMC, 4K-Upscaling, and WCG spectrum like its predecessor.

The Acer H PRO Series 139 cm (55 inch) is available on Amazon and Flipkart for Rs 37,999 with heavy discount in the festive season.

“With the most advanced features and technology on picture quality, the introduction of an actual 76-watt speaker system with precisely tuned amplifiers, woofers and tweeters, the experience of sound from the H Pro series will deliver a performance like no other television in the market,” according to Dubey.

The H PRO series TVs come equipped with a 76-watt speaker system with an introduction of dual amplifiers, dual tweeters and dual woofers in the hardware to deliver an unparalleled immersive sound experience along with a top-end visual experience.

The combination of dual woofers and dual tweeters creates a perfectly balanced audio output, enriching the listening experience with detailed high frequencies and deep, resonating bass.

“Indkal aims to break into the top 3 TV brands in the country, while offering premium products in high-value TV categories,” said Dubey.

The company has a highly-advanced infrastructure for product development, manufacturing, marketing, and after-sales services in the country.