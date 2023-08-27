Financial Software and Systems launches future-ready payments technology platform

CHENNAI: Payments technology solutions provider Financial Software and Systems (FSS) Pvt Ltd has launched BLAZE, a future-ready payments technology platform solution to serve banks, the company said.

BLAZE has been designed to meet the growing need for scalability and security among financial institutions.

Using the BLAZE architecture, the FSS Payment Gateway can process more than 5,000 transactions per second and it is expected to offer significant efficiency in terms of speed and scalability.

BLAZE enables banks to deliver higher transactions per second to align with the growing digital commerce adoption in the country, a company statement said on Sunday.

With the launch, FSS expects to create a substantial impact on the rapidly evolving payments landscape. Currently, BLAZE is accessible to customers in India, the Middle East, and Africa.

FSS has plans to introduce BLAZE in additional markets in the coming months, the statement added.