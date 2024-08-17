Epic’s Fortnite game back on iPhones in EU, Android globally

NEW DELHI: The Epic Games on Friday said it has arrived on mobile devices, bringing its popular games like Fortnite, Fall Guys and Rocket League Sideswipe on Android devices worldwide and on iOS in the European Union, thanks to the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Fortnite is now available on iPhones in the European Union and worldwide on Google's Android devices after a gap of four years. In August 2020, Apple and Google had removed Fortnite from their app stores for violating their guidelines.

The Epic Games Store has arrived on mobile, putting Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League Sideswipe at your fingertips – on Android devices worldwide and on iOS in the European Union thanks to the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

“For the first time ever, Fall Guys is available on mobile, and is downloadable for free on the Epic Games Store,” said the company.

The new DMA allowed Epic to launch its own Epic Games Store on iOS and to bring its popular Fortnite back to the platform in Europe, with reduced commissions to Apple.

“This is just the beginning. Our goal is to make the Epic Games Store the leading multiplatform game store, open to all app and game developers,” it added.

Epic has been fighting Apple for years over the company’s revenue-sharing requirements in the App Store.

Epic Games said it has “an ambitious roadmap” that will bring new features and incredible games to the Epic Games Store at a later date, “all benefiting from our 88 per cent/12 per cent revenue share and established Epic Games Store programmes”.

The gaming company is now offering exciting new rewards to users.

“Players can unlock these in-game rewards after downloading our games from the Epic Games Store on mobile and AltStore PAL on iOS in the European Union,”s aid Epic.

“We’re working to bring our games to stores that offer great terms for all developers, and these rewards will also be available when our games are downloaded from other mobile stores through November 2. We also plan to bring our games to Aptoide’s iOS store in the EU and ONE Store on Android,” it informed.