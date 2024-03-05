Elon Musk takes a dig at Meta as it suffers massive outage across platforms

NEW DELHI: As Meta suffered a massive outage on Tuesday across its platforms, Elon Musk took a dig at Mark Zuckerberg-run services, posting a meme where X is seen as the captain leading the team of Instagram, Facebook and Threads as Penguins.

In one of the worst outages for Meta, its entire family of apps — Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads — went down for millions across the globe, including in India, as users were thrown out from their accounts.

The users took to X to write about their woes, as it was the only social media platform working.

Musk also posted a meme with X leading the team of apps, along with an image of a post by Meta spokesperson Andy Stone.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” posted Stone on X.

Musk said: “If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working”.

Earlier in the day, the tech billionaire said that he is ready to fight Zuckerberg anywhere, anytime, with any rules.

