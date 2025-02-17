DT Tech Next | Samsung Galaxy F06 5G is budget-friendly with premium features

CHENNAI: Samsung is making a play for the budget segment with its newest smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G is pitched as the brand’s most affordable 5G smartphone and is all set to do battle in the sub Rs 10K segment. Samsung is betting big on the F06’s design language, security features like Samsung Knox and the promise of four years of OS upgrades and security updates.

The F06 5G brings a blend of style and performance to the budget segment with support for 12 5G bands across all telecom operators. With Carrier Aggregation, Samsung believes that the F06 5G will deliver faster download and upload speeds to enable smoother live streaming and video calling experiences. The first thing you will notice is the unique finish of the device that sets it apart in a cluttered segment. Samsung calls it ‘Ripple Glow’, the device shimmers as light interacts with it. You get a choice of two colours including our favourite – Bahama Blue. You might also like the funkier Lit Violet colourway.

Samsung smartphones stand out in the display department, the device sports a bold 6.7-inch HD+ display that peaks at 800 nits. We also like the form factor of this device. It’s just above 190 gm and is only 8 mm thin; it feels really food in your hand. This despite a 5000 mAh battery under the hood that should comfortably last over a day for most average users. While the device supports 25W charging, there’s no charging brick in the box.

One of the key highlights of this device is the high-resolution 50MP wide-angle lens with a f/1.8 aperture that is complemented by a 2MP depth-sensing camera. There’s also a an 8MP selfie camera in the mix. The F06 promises one of the better camera experiences at this price point. At its heart is a MediaTek D6300 chipset that also adds to the 5G connectivity experience.

Samsung is offering the F06 5G in a choice of two storage options: 4GB/128GB or 6GB/128GB. You also get one of Samsung’s most innovative security features: Samsung Knox Vault. This hardware-based security system offers comprehensive protection against both hardware and software attacks. It’s a great feature that adds to the Samsung Galaxy F06 5G’s appeal as one of the best buys under Rs 10K.

(Rs 9,499 onwards)