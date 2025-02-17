DT Tech Next | Portronics Adapto 100 is a handy charger for all your devices

CHENNAI: Whether you’re a frequent traveller or looking to de-clutter your workstation, the new Portronics Adapto 100 should interest you. This 100W GaN (Gallium Nitride) charger is designed to offer a simple solution for anyone who needs to frequently charge multiple devices. Gallium Nitride chargers are not just more compact than traditional chargers but also produce less heat, making them safer to use. These chargers have a reduced carbon footprint due to their enhanced efficiency.

Think of the Adapto 100 as three chargers rolled into one. This is particularly useful if you’re a road warrior who needs to carry multiple chargers for your laptop, smartphone, tablet or earbuds. The Adapto 100 comes with two USB-C Power delivery ports and 1 USB-A quick charge port, doing away with the need for multiple charging bricks. The Adapto 100 intelligently distributes power to meet varying charging needs, from laptops to smaller gadgets.

Portronics claims that the Adapto 100 offers better energy efficiency and superior heat dissipation. This ensures that your smartphones or laptops are powered up quickly and safely. This charger also comes with safety features that protect your devices from overcharging, overheating, and other potential hazards. But most of all, it’s the compact and lightweight form factor that makes the Portronics Adapto 100 a handy accessory. (Rs 2,999)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)