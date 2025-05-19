DT Next Tech | Xming Episode One is a lightweight, full HD projector with smart features

CHENNAI: The Xming Episode One adds an affordable option to the ever expanding range of home projectors that bring big screen entertainment to your living room or den. Home projectors have been one of the most discernible gadget trends of the 2020s with a spurt in high quality OTT content. Last year we checked out Xming Page One that was positioned as one of the first certified native Netflix integrated smart projectors in India. One of the stumbling blocks for home projectors has been the ease of operation and the user interface. The Episode One addresses this with Google TV support and integrated Netflix just like the Page One last year.

This lightweight projector (about 1.25 kg) is easy to move around your living spaces. It’s also easy to set up and offers a 120-inch projection with a 3 metre distance and a 50-inch projection with a more intimate distance of 1.3 metres. You get two 3W speakers with Dolby Audio and an inbuilt light engine for an improved viewing experience. This projector offers 1080p native resolution and comes with 2GB or RAM and 16GB storage with multiple connectivity options making it a capable home entertainment accessory. (Rs 29,999)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)



