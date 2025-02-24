CHENNAI: The Vivo V50 is the brand’s newest V series smartphone and is all set to shake things up in the sub Rs 40K price segment that’s the zone of the flagship killers. The V series has upped its camera game over the last two years. The V50 doesn’t just offer an improved rear camera experience but also comes with some key enhancements that make it a serious contender at its asking price.

It is the rear camera that is the V50’s headline feature. Vivo has kitted the device with a dual rear cam that combines a 50MP primary lens (with OIS) and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. This cam gets a boost with the Zeiss Multifocal Portrait. You get a choice of Zeiss portrait modes that includes a 23mm Landscape Portrait and a bunch of Bokeh-style portraits that set this camera apart. The 50MP selfie shooter aces group selfies. Vivo is also playing up the device’s exclusive Wedding Portrait features in a country that clicks more wedding images than any other part of the world. The other impressive addition is 4K video recording on all cameras which is a cool add-on at this price. We put this camera through multiple tests; it’s easily one of the best smartphone cameras under Rs 40K.

The V50 is more than just a camera phone. This is a gorgeous looking smartphone that comes in three colour options including our favourite – Rose Red. The rear cam and the quad rear flash (that offers a unique dual colour temperature) seamlessly integrate into the slim form.

The device is under 8mm thick and weighs under 200gm despite a massive 6000 mAh battery backed by a 90W fast charger. Battery life is solid, the device comfortably lasted a whole day in our tests with extended screen time and camera usage.

At the heart of the V50 is the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. It may not be the fastest processor in this segment but should please most users including gamers. The device comes in a choice of three storage variants: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB and clocked a score of 3103 (multi-core) in our Geekbench benchmark test. One of our favourite features of the V50 is the 6.77-inch AMOLED display (2392 x 1080 pixels) that peaks at 4500 nits. The Vivo 50 is one of the best devices we’ve seen in Vivo’s V series. It shoots sharp portraits and scores on the features that matter for most users at this price point. (Rs 34,999 onwards)