DT Next Tech | When style meets substance: Check out the best wireless headphones under Rs 35,000

CHENNAI: India’s music streaming numbers are exploding, with revenues projected to cross the $1.1 billion threshold by the end of 2025. We’re not just seeing a premiumisation of music content but a parallel uptick in the sales of premium Bluetooth over the ear headphones. Wireless cans that don’t just appeal to audiophiles but devices you can flaunt at the gym and on long flights. From improvements in fit and finish as well as funky colour options, there’s a cool blend of fashion and tech that’s playing out in the premium headphones segment. We pick 5 cool cans that score with their audio experience as well as their style quotient:

Dyson OnTrac: One of the coolest pair of premium headphones to debut in 2024, Dyson’s top-of-the-line headphones bring a whole new approach to customisation backed with the brand’s attention to the finer details. Crafted in aluminium, these cans offer a wide range of cushions and caps (optional accessories) to customise your look. The CNC Copper colour option is a head turner and stands out in a crowd. It’s not just a lifestyle statement, these cans also ace noise cancelation and are powered by custom-built 40mm, 16-ohm neodymium speaker drivers that deliver an expanded frequency range. The companion MyDyson App also offers useful data on the noise levels your ears are exposed to. And then there’s the 55 hours of battery life (Rs 26,900)

The Beats Studio Pro – Kim Special Edition: Mark a unique collaboration between Beats Audio and celebrity Kim Kardashian. These headphones are available in a palette of three colours specially curated by Kim Kardashian, including a gorgeous Moon shade, that stands out with its pastel appeal. These ear cans come with a colour-matched Beats x Kim carrying case and custom woven cables that complement each of the three colours. These headphones work seamlessly with Apple devices ensuring easy pairing between iOS devices, with an experience almost similar to the Apple AirPods range. You can also take advantage of Spatial Audio when paired with Apple devices. Each custom 40mm driver has been engineered for the perfect soundstage, Battery life (40 hours) is a win too. (Rs 35,000)

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4 Denim: Sennheiser likes to think that these all-blue cans are as versatile as your favourite pair of jeans. The denim colourway in one of Sennheiser’s most popular wireless headphones exudes casual cool and comes with a fabric coated surface.

These cans are designed for all-day use with a lightweight form, a richly padded headband and deep cushioned earpads. Music aficionados will appreciate the acoustic system powered by a 42mm transducer that provides brilliant dynamics, clarity and musicality. You can toggle from Adaptive Noise Cancellation to transparency mode effortlessly. But most of all it’s the Sennheiser soundstage that combines with the brand’s Smart Control App to create an immersive, personalized music experience. (Rs 24,990)

Crusher ANC 2: Skullycandy’s Crusher headphones are known from their thumpy bass and effective noise cancellation. These cans come in funky colours including a bright Plasma (red). Crusher ANC 2 is kitted with 4 microphones that listen to all outside noise to actively mute external sounds. You can choose between multiple noise cancellation levels that include mute, hearing and between. If bass is your thing, then these cans might do the trick. They come with two full range 40mm audio drivers plus dual bass drivers that almost replicate being at a live show. Battery life is terrific (50 hours with ANC on) and comes with a rapid charge option – 4 hours of listening time with a 10-minute charge. (Rs 19,999)

Marshall Major V: One of the most stylish cans under Rs 15K, the Major V brings Marshall’s signature sound with custom-tuned dynamic drivers, and reduced distortion for the best clarity. These headphones are equally stylish and rugged and come in a convenient foldable design to slip into your slim backpack. Battery life is epic (100+ hours of wireless playtime) and there’s also the convenience of wireless charging. The Major V’s M-button can be configured to access your favourite feature (whether it’s Spotify or EQ settings or default Voice Assistant (Rs 14,999)