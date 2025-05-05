DT Next Tech: Vivo Y19 5G offers 5500mAh battery and AI camera features for under Rs 13K

CHENNAI: Vivo has just added a new smartphone to its Y-Series line-up. The Vivo Y19 5G is the latest entrant to the competitive Rs 10-15K price band and ticks some key boxes that matter for buyers in this segment.

The Y19 stands out with a metallic matte frame. It’s just above 8mm thick and weighs under 200 gm. This device is ergonomically designed and feels good in your hand. You get a choice of two colour options including our pick - Majestic Green. The device is IP64 certified for dust and water resistance. It’s protected against splashes and light rain.

At the heart of the Y19 is a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. There’s a choice of three storage variants - 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB that are all under Rs 13,000. Vivo has upped its camera game across segments, this device features a 13MP main camera that gets an AI boost and offers a slew of features from AI Erase to AI Photo Enhance and Night Mode. The other highlight is the 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display (1600 x 720 pixels) with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 5500 mAh battery should cover even heavy duty users, making the Vivo Y19 a compelling option in the budget segment.

(Rs 10,499 onwards)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)