DT Next Tech: The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ brings serious oomph to the budget smartphone segment

CHENNAI: If there’s one thing that we’re seeing across price bands in the smartphone segment, it’s the trickling down of features from premium devices. The all-new Infinix Note 50x is a case in point. The device brings quite a few refined designed elements and hardware specs to the ultra-competitive, sub Rs 15K segment. Does this budget smartphone deserve your attention?

We certainly think so.

The first thing that stood out for us is the unique gem-cut camera. According to Infinix, the rear camera module seeks inspiration from the elegance of an emerald. This distinct design element plays out best in the Titanium Grey colour options we checked out. The device is also available in a metallic purple (that Infinix calls Enchanted Purple) and a Sea Breeze Green in a vegan leather finish. The device weighs under 200 gm and exudes a premium appeal despite its price tag.

At the heart of the Note 50x is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor. It’s one of the first devices to be propelled by this chipset and comes in a choice of two storage options (6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB). The device managed a respectable score of 2706 in our

Geekbench (multi-core) benchmark test. Gamers will also appreciate the fact that this device offers up to 90 FPS in supported games, with advanced features like Game Mode, Bypass Charging, and MediaTek HyperEngine optimisations. The battery life (there’s a 5500 mAh battery under the hood) is one of the device’s strong points. You also get a 45W fast charger in the box.

The Note 50x flaunts a 6.67-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD display that features a 120Hz refresh rate. The other hardware highlight is the dual rear camera that’s powered by a 50MP primary lens; there’s also a 8MP selfie shooter in the mix. You get more than a dozen shooting modes and 4K video recording capability. One of the key improvements we noticed with this device is the overall user interface.

The NOTE 50x 5G+ is powered by a completely refreshed XOS 15, built on Android 15.

Infinix has built in some AI features that include a Writing Assistant and Folax its own AI Voice Assistant. The AIGC Portrait Mode enhances photos with artistic styles and like most other devices there are also AI-generated wallpapers that provide dynamic, personalised backgrounds. While you may not use some of these features, they’re certainly a ‘nice to have’ add-on. But aside from these AI tweaks, the device scores on some of the key features that matter making a great addition to the budget segment. (Rs 11,499 onwards)