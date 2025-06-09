DT Next Tech: The Infinix GT 30 Pro offers 6-layer cooling, RGB lighting and esports mode

The Infinix GT 30 Pro lands at a time when mobile gaming continues to grow rapidly in India.

The device lands in the sub Rs 25K segment aimed at gamers looking for advanced thermal design and immersive gameplay.

Infinix is playing up the device’s Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 language. This smartphone comes in two premium finishes: Dark Flare with customisable RGB lighting effects and Blade White with white illumination. You also get programmable LED lights on the rear panel that respond to realtime triggers like charging status, incoming calls, or in-game events, adding to the device’s cool quotient. We dig the visual interface of the GT 30 Pro that takes cues from modular machinery.

Infinix has billed the GT 30 Pro as the first device to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate Processor under the hood. It’s plenty fast and aced our tests (with a score of 4082 in our Geekbench multi-core test). The device comes in two variants – 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB.

Ultimately it’s the device’s gaming creds that set it apart. The device comes with Kraftoncertified 120FPS BGMI support, GT Shoulder Triggers, and a bold Cyber Mecha Design with customisable RGB lighting. Hard-core gamers will dig AI-powered features such as Esports Mode, XBOOST, AI audio enhancement and haptics that have been to deliver immersive and responsive gameplay. We enjoyed using the shoulder triggers that give you console-level control.

Other cool features include a 6-layer 3D Vapor Chamber Cooling System for better heat removal. The device also offers bypass charging that reduces heat by up to 4.5°C. Just what you need for those marathon gaming sessions.

The GT 30 Pro sports a gorgeous 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display (1224 x 2720 pixels) with a 144Hz refresh rate that is backed by a massive 5500 mAh battery. The in-box charger powers the device in less than an hour adding to its appeal as a gaming smartphone that delivers serious bang for your buck. (Rs 24,999 onwards)