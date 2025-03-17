DT Next Tech: Samsung’s new Galaxy A56 rides on AI with stunning design and immersive display

CHENNAI: Awesome Intelligence, that’s Samsung’s definition of AI. It’s this version of AI that is the headline feature in Samsung’s new flagship killer smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G has just been launched alongside the Galaxy A36 and will lead Samsung’s battle in the Rs 40-45K segment where it will take on devices like the Google Pixel 8a and OnePlus 12R. It’s 2025, AI is the overarching theme in most smartphone marketing pitches; the A56 is no exception. But this one’s more than just an AI device. It’s backed by a solid hardware spec sheet and the design language of the A series that keeps getting better.

We like the design aesthetic of the A56 with its slim form (just 7.4 mm thick) and distinctive Linear Floating Camera Module. The other highlight is what Samsung calls a Radiance inspired colour theme. It lends this device a premium touch and also sets it apart in the segment. We’re partial to the Awesome Olive colour option. It’s the camera module that is our favourite design element. The device comes with a triple rear cam that combines a 50MP primary lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 5MP Macro Camera. We would have preferred a zoom lens to the macro cam.

The A56 delivers good results in lowlight. The primary lens absorbs more light for low noise and gets a boost from Samsung’s Nightography solution that we first experienced on premium Samsung flagships. The A56 also scores with its 12MP selfie cam with additional wide camera support. One of our favourite features on Samsung smartphones is the display.

This device features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2340 pixels) with brightness levels reaching up to 1200 nits. This immersive display is backed by improved stereo speakers.

At the heart of the A56 is the Exynos 1580 chipset. While it may not please extreme gamers, the device comes with a larger vapour chamber that helps sustain performance, ensuring smooth gameplay and video playback. The device features a 5000 mAh battery under the hood despite a lightweight form (198 gm). You get three storage variants that go all the way to 12GB/256GB.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G hits the right notes with an immersive display and an elegant design. The device features a whole suite of AI tools including enhanced Circle to Search that makes it easier than ever to search and discover from the phone’s screen. There’s also a bunch of camera tools that include Auto Trim and Instant Slo-mo that make it a serious contender in this segment (Rs 41,999 onwards)