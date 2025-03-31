DT Next Tech: Samsung unveils its most affordable AI-powered smartphone with premium touches

CHENNAI: AI has been a big part of Samsung’s sales pitch for its premium flagships. Now the brand has just unveiled its most affordable AI-powered smartphone that lands just under Rs 25K. The Samsung Galaxy A26 5G, joins a slew of A series devices that have debuted over the last few weeks. The A26 stands out with its glass back that adds an elegant vibe to this device. It comes in a choice of four colours including pastel shades of peach and mint. Samsung adds an IP67 certification for dust and water resistance.

The 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate is one of our favourite features of this device. The triple rear cam is headlined by a 50MP Main camera with OIS aside from an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro cam. A 13MP cam handles selfie duties.

There’s a robust 5000 mAh battery that should cover you for a whole day but there’s no inbox charging brick. The device supports up to 25W of fast charging.

Samsung is playing up the AI capabilities of the A26 like Circle to Search with Google and other AI-based camera and productivity features for the first time in its segment. The Samsung Galaxy A26 5G scores with its refined build, slim form (just 7.7mm thick) and stellar display. Samsung also offers six years of OS upgrades that makes it a serious contender in this segment. (Rs 24,999 onwards)